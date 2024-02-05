Multibit (MUBI) Trading Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days

Multibit (MUBI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Multibit token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Multibit has a total market cap of $105.22 million and $13.51 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Multibit has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Multibit

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. The official website for Multibit is multibit.exchange. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge.

Buying and Selling Multibit

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.10517168 USD and is up 5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $10,233,670.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

