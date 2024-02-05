Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Up 3.9%

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.13 and last traded at $22.09. 285,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 592,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MYGN

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 2.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.23 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 9.5% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 92,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 16.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.