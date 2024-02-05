Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $35.81, but opened at $40.10. Napco Security Technologies shares last traded at $40.11, with a volume of 400,959 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Napco Security Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.