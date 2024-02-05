National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas comprises about 0.7% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $62,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,679,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,181,000 after purchasing an additional 139,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,781,000 after purchasing an additional 321,988 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 26.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,227,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,780,000 after purchasing an additional 671,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,446,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NYSE:NFG traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.97. 154,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,421. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.