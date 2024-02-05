National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 781,082 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 483,745 shares.The stock last traded at $66.80 and had previously closed at $66.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,201.67.

Get National Grid alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on National Grid

National Grid Price Performance

National Grid Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.24.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.1899 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Grid

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 57.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.