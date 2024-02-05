Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Navient from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lowered Navient from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35. Navient has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Navient’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,656.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,656.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,132 shares of company stock worth $3,197,411. Corporate insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 36.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 48,483 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Navient by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

