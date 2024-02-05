NB Bancorp, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:NBBK)

NB Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, February 6th. NB Bancorp had issued 40,997,500 shares in its IPO on December 28th. The total size of the offering was $409,975,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During NB Bancorp’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ NBBK opened at $13.75 on Monday. NB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

In other news, Director Muhammad Raza purchased 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,031.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,706 shares in the company, valued at $50,031. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Muhammad Raza acquired 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $50,031.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,031. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Evangelista acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,897.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,957 shares of company stock worth $257,455.

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

