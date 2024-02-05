Needham & Company LLC Raises Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Price Target to $31.00

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.01. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $31.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 2,411.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 467,028 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,261,000 after purchasing an additional 444,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $7,897,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after buying an additional 216,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,834,000 after buying an additional 215,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

