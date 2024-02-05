Netrum One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,228.52 (NTR)

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. In the last week, Netrum has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Netrum has a market capitalization of $52.99 million and $2,228.52 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netrum coin can now be purchased for $24.76 or 0.00057378 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Netrum Profile

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. The official website for Netrum is netrum.io. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin.

Buying and Selling Netrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 24.78736057 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,329.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

