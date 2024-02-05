NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

NeuroMetrix stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75.

Institutional Trading of NeuroMetrix

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NURO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NeuroMetrix by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in NeuroMetrix during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

