New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $7.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00.

NYCB has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.07.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $6.04 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

