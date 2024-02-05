New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Price Down 6.6%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 23,283,670 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 20,275,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1.69, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.03.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450,558 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,839,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,054,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,929,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

