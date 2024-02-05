NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 237 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dover Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 9,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.5 %

APD stock opened at $258.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.82 and a 200 day moving average of $279.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.63 and a 52 week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

