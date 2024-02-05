Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.91.

NXT stock opened at $57.99 on Thursday. Nextracker has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,458,000 after purchasing an additional 105,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,793,000 after buying an additional 199,412 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Nextracker by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,927,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,319,000 after buying an additional 446,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nextracker by 58.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after acquiring an additional 677,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 22.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,635,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,686,000 after acquiring an additional 295,256 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

