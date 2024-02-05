Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NXT. Truist Financial upped their price target on Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of Nextracker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.91.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NXT

Nextracker Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average is $40.87. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01. Nextracker has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter worth $85,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.