NFT (NFT) 1-Day Volume Hits $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00016101 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00016101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,353.13 or 0.99912754 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010997 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.40 or 0.00177873 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

