Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 16,364,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 94,426,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Nikola Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $715.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 151.40%. The company had revenue of ($1.73) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,706,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nikola by 81.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,278,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,724,000 after buying an additional 19,389,959 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth about $72,536,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Nikola by 78.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,815,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after buying an additional 6,061,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,626,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,316 shares in the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

