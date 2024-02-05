NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) and Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Head to Head Comparison

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) and Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NioCorp Developments and Impala Platinum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00 Impala Platinum 1 0 0 0 1.00

NioCorp Developments currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 301.34%. Given NioCorp Developments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than Impala Platinum.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impala Platinum has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NioCorp Developments and Impala Platinum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -$40.08 million N/A N/A Impala Platinum $6.01 billion 0.57 $276.64 million N/A N/A

Impala Platinum has higher revenue and earnings than NioCorp Developments.

Profitability

This table compares NioCorp Developments and Impala Platinum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -30.55% Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NioCorp Developments beats Impala Platinum on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield. The company markets and sells its products in South Africa, Japan, China, the United States, and Europe. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1957 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

