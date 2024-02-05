Northeast Investment Management Buys 1,600 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $56.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average is $54.52. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

