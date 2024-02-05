Northeast Investment Management Has $226,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period.

IEMG stock opened at $48.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average is $48.88. The company has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $52.30.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

