Northeast Investment Management Has $291,000 Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management owned about 0.89% of Kellanova worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of K. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Kellanova by 902.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova by 491.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in Kellanova by 81.8% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $55.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $72.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average is $56.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $4,061,938.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,398,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,922,005.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,820,136 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

