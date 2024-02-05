Northeast Investment Management Has $324,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco grew its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

General Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $135.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.53. The company has a market cap of $147.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $137.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

