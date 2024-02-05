Northeast Investment Management Has $633,000 Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,564,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $480,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of State Street by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,935,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,551,000 after purchasing an additional 469,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of State Street by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,444,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,265,000 after purchasing an additional 385,360 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $73.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.95. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.