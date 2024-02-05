Northeast Investment Management Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 85,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 323,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 53,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,971,000 after purchasing an additional 673,043 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:T opened at $17.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

