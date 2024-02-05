Northeast Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 29.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,498,000 after buying an additional 750,922 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $428.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $406.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.43. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $285.19 and a 12-month high of $430.24.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

