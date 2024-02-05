Northeast Investment Management Takes $733,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Northeast Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB stock opened at $245.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $248.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.26.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

