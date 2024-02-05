Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a payout ratio of 50.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 658.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 43.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

