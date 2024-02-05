NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE NBY opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.02. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.83% and a negative return on equity of 219.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

