Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) PT Raised to $140.00

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $113.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.92 and its 200 day moving average is $83.02. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $116.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $510.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

