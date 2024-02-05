Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Nutrien by 27.8% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 163,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 35,690 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Nutrien by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,361,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,047,000 after buying an additional 154,159 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 75,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 860,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,842,000 after purchasing an additional 179,860 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Nutrien by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,294,000 after buying an additional 2,204,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.14. 361,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,457. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $83.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

