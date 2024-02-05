Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Lowered to $78.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nutrien from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nutrien from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Nutrien stock opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day moving average is $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $83.61. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in Nutrien by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 163,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,361,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,047,000 after acquiring an additional 154,159 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 64.6% in the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 75,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 26.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 860,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,842,000 after acquiring an additional 179,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 43.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,078 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

