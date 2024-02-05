Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading 4% Higher

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) shares were up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.82 and last traded at $79.53. Approximately 209,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 298,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.49.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUVL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Nuvalent Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.11.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 48,548 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $3,663,432.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,724,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,145,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $3,032,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 48,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $3,663,432.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,724,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,145,711.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,300 shares of company stock worth $15,143,978. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Nuvalent by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Nuvalent by 22.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nuvalent by 97.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

