nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $63.43 on Monday. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in nVent Electric by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in nVent Electric by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 216,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

