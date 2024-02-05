NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) to Issue $0.45 Monthly Dividend

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.0% annually over the last three years.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.54. The stock had a trading volume of 27,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,292. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 16.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

