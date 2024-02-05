NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) to Issue $0.45 Monthly Dividend

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.0% annually over the last three years.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.54. The stock had a trading volume of 27,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,292. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43.
About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
