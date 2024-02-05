NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.970-3.380 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. NXP Semiconductors also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.97-3.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $231.96.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $6.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.02. 3,940,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,908. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $238.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,538.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $569,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2,721.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 35,110 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 729,641 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $149,343,000 after buying an additional 25,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 521.2% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,640 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

