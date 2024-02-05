NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.97-3.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.025-3.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.16 billion.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $6.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $221.02. 3,873,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $238.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.78 and its 200-day moving average is $205.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.96.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,538.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $55,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

