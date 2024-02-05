NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NXPI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $231.96.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $214.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $238.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,757,361,000 after acquiring an additional 966,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $234,116,000 after acquiring an additional 556,178 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

