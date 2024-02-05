O-I Glass (OI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
O-I Glass Stock Performance
OI stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 499.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1,538.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.
