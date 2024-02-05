Oakview Capital Management L.P. Has $11.91 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,559 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 5.3% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Chubb by 1,476.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 466.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,010,000 after buying an additional 535,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth $103,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.92. 365,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.29. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $248.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.26.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

