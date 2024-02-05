Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 582.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,476 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $13,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

NYSE OXY traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $57.23. 6,390,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,018,354. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

