OFS Credit Company, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OCCIO)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

OFS Credit Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OCCIO stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.83. 473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

