OMG Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.96 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $87.95 million and $9.96 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001449 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00082077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00029335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00021085 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001239 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

