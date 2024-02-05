Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Onsemi also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.98-1.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. Summit Insights downgraded Onsemi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Onsemi from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.08.

Onsemi Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of ON traded up $6.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,254,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,720,249. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.60. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Onsemi’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onsemi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 1,226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 63,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 58,572 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth about $701,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Onsemi by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,238,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,001,000 after purchasing an additional 549,347 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

