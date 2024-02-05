Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives $7.33 Average PT from Analysts

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPRO. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Open Lending alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Open Lending

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $391,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,179,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,066,784.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 58.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Price Performance

LPRO stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 14.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Open Lending had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Open Lending’s revenue was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.