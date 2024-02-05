Oppenheimer Cuts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $300.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $324.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $307.92.

Shares of ROK opened at $268.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $252.11 and a one year high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,850. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Markel Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

