Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

EXPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.74.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $150.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.64. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $155.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,477 shares of company stock worth $13,989,925 in the last ninety days. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,058,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $130,470,000 after purchasing an additional 745,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

See Also

