Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $580.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $548.93.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $549.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $562.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

