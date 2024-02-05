Orchid Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.46 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $98.95 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00016158 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015932 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,356.15 or 1.00105215 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011180 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.58 or 0.00178637 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09847467 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $4,502,453.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

