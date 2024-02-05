Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.03

Shares of Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.03 and last traded at C$3.28, with a volume of 29607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.26.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Osisko Development from C$11.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of C$278.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.00 million. Osisko Development had a negative net margin of 247.30% and a negative return on equity of 14.28%. Analysts predict that Osisko Development Corp. will post 0.1900875 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

