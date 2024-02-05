Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) PT Lowered to $25.00

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Roth Mkm from $500.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Panbela Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PBLA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.09. 383,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $283,062.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.05. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $936.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($53.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($41.20) by ($12.60). Equities analysts anticipate that Panbela Therapeutics will post -194.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Panbela Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $51,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,897 shares in the company, valued at $282,537.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBLA. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $189,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; FlynpoviTM, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase.

