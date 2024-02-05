Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) PT Lowered to $25.00

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Roth Mkm from $500.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of PBLA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.09. 383,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $283,062.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.05. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $936.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($53.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($41.20) by ($12.60). Equities analysts anticipate that Panbela Therapeutics will post -194.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBLA. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $189,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.93% of the company’s stock.
Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; FlynpoviTM, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase.
